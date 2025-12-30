Traffic Disruption Alert: Delhi's Patel Road Maintenance

Commuters in Delhi face delays as maintenance on Patel Road disrupts traffic. The Delhi Jal Board's ongoing drainage work near Patel Nagar metro station causes congestion between Shadipur Chowk and Pusa Road.

According to a traffic advisory, two lanes are affected, leading to heavy and slow-moving traffic, especially for those heading toward New Delhi and Karol Bagh.

To alleviate congestion, motorists are encouraged to take alternative routes, such as turning from Shadipur Chowk through Loha Mandi via Dev Prakash Shastri Marg and proceeding via Inderpuri.

(With inputs from agencies.)