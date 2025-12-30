Hyundai Launches Prime Taxi Range in India

Hyundai Motor India Ltd made its foray into the commercial mobility sector on Tuesday with the unveiling of its Prime Taxi range. This new initiative aims to cater specifically to the needs of fleet operators and taxi entrepreneurs.

The Prime range, which includes the Prime HB (hatchback) and Prime SD (sedan), is engineered for reliable performance, low ownership costs, and superior comfort. HMIL emphasizes the earning potential these vehicles offer in the competitive market.

Equipped with a 1.2-litre Kappa 4-cylinder engine available in petrol and CNG options, the Prime models start at Rs 5,99,900 for the HB and Rs 6,89,900 for the SD. Flexible financing solutions with up to 72 months of repayment further promote these models to first-time and experienced fleet operators.

