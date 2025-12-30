Left Menu

Ensuring Smooth Sankranti Travel: Telangana's Road Readiness

Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy has instructed officials to prepare for the increased traffic on Hyderabad-Vijayawada highway during the Sankranti season. The state plans to urge the Centre for toll plaza concessions to prevent congestion, ensuring a smooth travel experience for citizens.

Hyderabad | Updated: 30-12-2025 22:44 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 22:44 IST
Telangana Roads and Buildings Minister
  • Country:
  • India

In preparation for the upcoming Sankranti season, Telangana's Roads and Buildings Minister, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, has directed officials to ensure smooth travel for citizens. With approximately one lakh vehicles expected daily on the Hyderabad - Vijayawada highway, the minister emphasized the urgency of the situation.

Reddy announced the state's intention to request the Centre to implement a freeway system at toll plazas to alleviate traffic congestion. He has communicated this request through a letter to Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari and is prepared to discuss it further if required.

Additional efforts include considering nominal toll payments to expedite solutions and ensuring minimal disruption for devotees attending the 'Medaram jathara' festival in January. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy also supports these initiatives, highlighting a commitment to hassle-free travel during the festive period.

