Ensuring Smooth Sankranti Travel: Telangana's Road Readiness

In preparation for the upcoming Sankranti season, Telangana's Roads and Buildings Minister, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, has directed officials to ensure smooth travel for citizens. With approximately one lakh vehicles expected daily on the Hyderabad - Vijayawada highway, the minister emphasized the urgency of the situation.

Reddy announced the state's intention to request the Centre to implement a freeway system at toll plazas to alleviate traffic congestion. He has communicated this request through a letter to Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari and is prepared to discuss it further if required.

Additional efforts include considering nominal toll payments to expedite solutions and ensuring minimal disruption for devotees attending the 'Medaram jathara' festival in January. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy also supports these initiatives, highlighting a commitment to hassle-free travel during the festive period.