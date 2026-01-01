Maruti Suzuki's December Sales Surge: A 22% Increase

In a notable sales performance, Maruti Suzuki India announced a 22.21% rise in total vehicle sales for December 2025, reaching 217,854 units, compared to 178,248 units in December of the previous year.

The company's domestic sales, which include commercial vehicles and Toyota Kirloskar supplies, were bolstered to 192,115 units, up from 140,829 units in December 2024. This significant increase also includes passenger vehicle sales, which soared to 178,646 units.

Despite a strong showing in the domestic market, Maruti Suzuki's exports saw a downturn, slipping to 25,739 units from 37,419 unit sales in December 2024.

(With inputs from agencies.)