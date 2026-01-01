Left Menu

Maruti Suzuki's December Sales Surge: A 22% Increase

Maruti Suzuki India recorded a 22.21% increase in total sales in December 2025, totaling 217,854 units, compared to 178,248 units in December 2024. Domestic sales saw a significant rise, reaching 192,115 units. However, exports declined, amounting to 25,739 units, down from 37,419 in the previous year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-01-2026 14:13 IST | Created: 01-01-2026 14:13 IST
Maruti Suzuki's December Sales Surge: A 22% Increase
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a notable sales performance, Maruti Suzuki India announced a 22.21% rise in total vehicle sales for December 2025, reaching 217,854 units, compared to 178,248 units in December of the previous year.

The company's domestic sales, which include commercial vehicles and Toyota Kirloskar supplies, were bolstered to 192,115 units, up from 140,829 units in December 2024. This significant increase also includes passenger vehicle sales, which soared to 178,646 units.

Despite a strong showing in the domestic market, Maruti Suzuki's exports saw a downturn, slipping to 25,739 units from 37,419 unit sales in December 2024.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Alleged New Year Drone Strike Sparks Tensions in Kherson

Alleged New Year Drone Strike Sparks Tensions in Kherson

 Global
2
Soaring Power Demand: The Impact of Cold Waves in North India

Soaring Power Demand: The Impact of Cold Waves in North India

 India
3
Ola Electric's Hyperservice Boost: A Strategic Market Surge

Ola Electric's Hyperservice Boost: A Strategic Market Surge

 India
4
Tragedy Strikes on New Year's Eve at Crans-Montana

Tragedy Strikes on New Year's Eve at Crans-Montana

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026