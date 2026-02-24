Left Menu

Shivamogga tense after boy murdered outside school

A 16-year-old boy was murdered outside a government school in Sulaebailu here, sparking tension in the area, police said on Tuesday.

PTI | Shivamogga | Updated: 24-02-2026 10:06 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 10:06 IST
Shivamogga tense after boy murdered outside school
A 16-year-old boy was murdered outside a government school in Sulaebailu here, sparking tension in the area, police said on Tuesday. Following the incident, a large police force was deployed in the city. The incident occurred after Sanketh (16), an SSLC student of the Government High School at Uragadooru, attended a special class ahead of examinations. Superintendent of Police Nikhil B told reporters that Sanketh intervened in an argument involving a group of boys outside his school. ''Some friends who were known to him - they had earlier studied in the same school - were involved. They are also minors. They hit him with their hands. Immediately after being struck, he collapsed. After he fell, by the time he was taken to the hospital, we came to know that he had died,'' ''... he was struck near the chest. Due to that blow, he collapsed on the spot,'' the SP said. Two minors have been taken into custody in this connection. ''We are also gathering information about others involved in the incident. Whoever is found to be involved, we will initiate legal action against them as well,'' the official added. On the possible motive, the SP said the exact cause is yet to be ascertained. ''We do not have complete information about that. Once we conduct a detailed inquiry, we will know. Some people are saying it may have been over a trivial matter. However, we cannot confirm that at this stage,'' he said. The incident took on a communal undertone, prompting authorities to deploy heavy police reinforcements across the city to maintain order and prevent escalation. BJP MLA from Shivamogga, S N Channabasappa, also visited the hospital.

