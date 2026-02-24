Left Menu

Australia to tour South Africa for 3 test matches and 3 one-day internationals

Australia will play three test matches preceded by three one-day cricket internationals in South Africa in September and October. Cricket Australia said Tuesday that the one-day matches will be played on Sept. After a two-day warmup match at Potchefstroom on Oct. 3-4, the first test begins Oct. 9 at Durban.

PTI | Melbourne | Updated: 24-02-2026 10:05 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 10:05 IST
Australia to tour South Africa for 3 test matches and 3 one-day internationals
  • Country:
  • India

Australia will play three test matches preceded by three one-day cricket internationals in South Africa in September and October. The tests will be the first between the countries since South Africa won the World Test Championship over Australia at Lord's last June. It was the Proteas' first major cricket trophy in 37 years. Cricket Australia said Tuesday that the one-day matches will be played on Sept. 24 in Durban, Sept. 27 at Johannesburg and a day-night match at Potchefstroom on Sept. 30. After a two-day warmup match at Potchefstroom on Oct. 3-4, the first test begins Oct. 9 at Durban. The series will continue with tests beginning Oct. 18 at Gqeberha - formerly Port Elizabeth - and the final match from Oct. 27-31 at Newlands in Cape Town. AP BS BS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shivamogga tense after boy murdered outside school

Shivamogga tense after boy murdered outside school

 India
2
Five-year-old missing boy found dead in pond in Noida

Five-year-old missing boy found dead in pond in Noida

 India
3
UPDATE 4-Japan seeks to minimise impact of new US tariffs, officials say

UPDATE 4-Japan seeks to minimise impact of new US tariffs, officials say

 Global
4
China puts Japanese companies on export control lists as tensions rise

China puts Japanese companies on export control lists as tensions rise

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI handle cancer care? New research tests limits of LLMs

Why users embrace or abandon generative AI: Critical adoption drivers

Farmers embrace AI when it delivers real value

Can human survival instincts guide safe artificial intelligence?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026