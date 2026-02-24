Australia to tour South Africa for 3 test matches and 3 one-day internationals

Australia will play three test matches preceded by three one-day cricket internationals in South Africa in September and October. The tests will be the first between the countries since South Africa won the World Test Championship over Australia at Lord's last June. It was the Proteas' first major cricket trophy in 37 years. Cricket Australia said Tuesday that the one-day matches will be played on Sept. 24 in Durban, Sept. 27 at Johannesburg and a day-night match at Potchefstroom on Sept. 30. After a two-day warmup match at Potchefstroom on Oct. 3-4, the first test begins Oct. 9 at Durban. The series will continue with tests beginning Oct. 18 at Gqeberha - formerly Port Elizabeth - and the final match from Oct. 27-31 at Newlands in Cape Town. AP BS BS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)