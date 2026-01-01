Karnataka CM Slams Union Government Over LPG Price Hike

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah launched a sharp rebuke against the union government over the recent increase in commercial LPG cylinder prices, branding it a 'direct blow' to the common man. He warned that the growing fuel and tax burdens are subtly fueling inflation and damaging livelihoods.

In a social media post, Siddaramaiah highlighted the detrimental effect of the price hike on small tea shops, quick service restaurants, bakeries, and street vendors who heavily rely on commercial LPG. He accused the Centre of using selective economic reasoning while transferring financial burdens onto citizens.

The Chief Minister questioned the inconsistency in fuel pricing logic, given that global crude oil prices have not resulted in reduced petrol and diesel costs, while also emphasizing fiscal disparities in central allocations affecting states like Karnataka. He advocated for economic governance characterized by fairness and transparent principles.