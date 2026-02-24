Left Menu

Five-year-old missing boy found dead in pond in Noida

A five-year-old boy, who had been missing for nearly a week, was found dead in a pond near a temple in Noida, police said on Tuesday. According to police, passersby spotted the boys body floating in a pond near a temple on Monday and alerted the local authorities.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 24-02-2026 10:06 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 10:06 IST
Five-year-old missing boy found dead in pond in Noida
  • Country:
  • India

A five-year-old boy, who had been missing for nearly a week, was found dead in a pond near a temple in Noida, police said on Tuesday. The child, identified as Ishu, a resident of Chipiyana Buzurg village, had been missing since February 17 while he was playing outside his house. His father, Indrapal, lodged a missing person complaint at the Bisrakh Kotwali police station on February 18, police said. A search operation had been underway since then, they added. According to police, passersby spotted the boy's body floating in a pond near a temple on Monday and alerted the local authorities. A team from Bisrakh Kotwali police station reached the spot and retrieved the body. After completing the inquest proceedings, the body was sent for postmortem examination, police said. The boy's family originally hails from Farrukhabad and was living in a rented accommodation in Chipiyana Buzurg village, police added. In a separate incident earlier this month, a three-year-old boy allegedly died after slipping into a water-filled pit in Dankaur area of Greater Noida on February 14. He had gone to his maternal uncle's house to attend a religious function, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shivamogga tense after boy murdered outside school

Shivamogga tense after boy murdered outside school

 India
2
Five-year-old missing boy found dead in pond in Noida

Five-year-old missing boy found dead in pond in Noida

 India
3
UPDATE 4-Japan seeks to minimise impact of new US tariffs, officials say

UPDATE 4-Japan seeks to minimise impact of new US tariffs, officials say

 Global
4
China puts Japanese companies on export control lists as tensions rise

China puts Japanese companies on export control lists as tensions rise

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI handle cancer care? New research tests limits of LLMs

Why users embrace or abandon generative AI: Critical adoption drivers

Farmers embrace AI when it delivers real value

Can human survival instincts guide safe artificial intelligence?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026