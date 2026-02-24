Five-year-old missing boy found dead in pond in Noida

A five-year-old boy, who had been missing for nearly a week, was found dead in a pond near a temple in Noida, police said on Tuesday. The child, identified as Ishu, a resident of Chipiyana Buzurg village, had been missing since February 17 while he was playing outside his house. His father, Indrapal, lodged a missing person complaint at the Bisrakh Kotwali police station on February 18, police said. A search operation had been underway since then, they added. According to police, passersby spotted the boy's body floating in a pond near a temple on Monday and alerted the local authorities. A team from Bisrakh Kotwali police station reached the spot and retrieved the body. After completing the inquest proceedings, the body was sent for postmortem examination, police said. The boy's family originally hails from Farrukhabad and was living in a rented accommodation in Chipiyana Buzurg village, police added. In a separate incident earlier this month, a three-year-old boy allegedly died after slipping into a water-filled pit in Dankaur area of Greater Noida on February 14. He had gone to his maternal uncle's house to attend a religious function, police said.

