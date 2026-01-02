Tragic Accident on National Highway 69: Three Dead, One Injured
A tragic accident occurred on National Highway 69 in Hassan district when a pickup vehicle overturned following a tyre burst, resulting in the death of three individuals and injuring one. The incident took place near Chikkarahalli in Arsikere taluk. The injured person is currently receiving medical care.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Hassan | Updated: 02-01-2026 00:31 IST | Created: 02-01-2026 00:31 IST
- Country:
- India
In a tragic incident on Thursday, three individuals lost their lives in Hassan district after a pickup vehicle overturned due to a tyre burst, police reported.
The deceased have been named as Shabbir (55), Thimmanna (53), and Sanjay (45). The injured individual, Naushad, originally from Hassan, has been hospitalized for his injuries, police officials confirmed.
The accident occurred on National Highway 69 near Chikkarahalli in Arsikere taluk. According to police, the vehicle's driver lost control when one of the tyres burst, leading to the vehicle overturning.
ALSO READ
Australia Assembles High-Stakes Squad for T20 World Cup Amid Injury Concerns
Injury Woes, Transfers, and Historic Streams: Current Sports Headlines
Mbappé's Knee Injury Shakes Real Madrid's Line-up
England Retains Jofra Archer for T20 World Cup Despite Injury Setback
Jofra Archer's Comeback: Named in England's T20 World Cup Squad Despite Injury