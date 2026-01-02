Tragic Accident on National Highway 69: Three Dead, One Injured

In a tragic incident on Thursday, three individuals lost their lives in Hassan district after a pickup vehicle overturned due to a tyre burst, police reported.

The deceased have been named as Shabbir (55), Thimmanna (53), and Sanjay (45). The injured individual, Naushad, originally from Hassan, has been hospitalized for his injuries, police officials confirmed.

The accident occurred on National Highway 69 near Chikkarahalli in Arsikere taluk. According to police, the vehicle's driver lost control when one of the tyres burst, leading to the vehicle overturning.