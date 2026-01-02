Left Menu

Tragic Accident on National Highway 69: Three Dead, One Injured

A tragic accident occurred on National Highway 69 in Hassan district when a pickup vehicle overturned following a tyre burst, resulting in the death of three individuals and injuring one. The incident took place near Chikkarahalli in Arsikere taluk. The injured person is currently receiving medical care.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hassan | Updated: 02-01-2026 00:31 IST | Created: 02-01-2026 00:31 IST
Tragic Accident on National Highway 69: Three Dead, One Injured
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident on Thursday, three individuals lost their lives in Hassan district after a pickup vehicle overturned due to a tyre burst, police reported.

The deceased have been named as Shabbir (55), Thimmanna (53), and Sanjay (45). The injured individual, Naushad, originally from Hassan, has been hospitalized for his injuries, police officials confirmed.

The accident occurred on National Highway 69 near Chikkarahalli in Arsikere taluk. According to police, the vehicle's driver lost control when one of the tyres burst, leading to the vehicle overturning.

TRENDING

1
Air Tensions in Yemen: New Saudi Flight Mandates Stir Controversy

Air Tensions in Yemen: New Saudi Flight Mandates Stir Controversy

 Yemen
2
DRDO's Leap into Aatmanirbhar Bharat: Rs 1.30 Lakh Crore Project Unveiled

DRDO's Leap into Aatmanirbhar Bharat: Rs 1.30 Lakh Crore Project Unveiled

 India
3
Mamdani's New Era: NYC's First Muslim Mayor Begins Transformative Term

Mamdani's New Era: NYC's First Muslim Mayor Begins Transformative Term

 Global
4
Deadly Clash: Illegal Mining Crisis Unfolds in Pataz, Peru

Deadly Clash: Illegal Mining Crisis Unfolds in Pataz, Peru

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026