Tragic Elephant Encounter: Fatal Injury in Koderma

A resident of Markacho, Upendra Saw, also known as Chhotu Kumar, tragically died after being critically injured in a wild elephant attack in Koderma district, Jharkhand. This incident occurred late Friday night and soon escalated to become a fatal encounter.

The severely injured Saw was first rushed to RIMS Ranchi for immediate medical attention. Upon showing signs of recovery, he was transported back to Koderma. However, his health took a severe downturn early Sunday morning, necessitating an urgent return to Sadar Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

In the wake of this tragedy, local authorities, including Koderma police and Domchanch Range officials, provided immediate financial relief to the victim's family, with further compensation expected from the government. This fatality adds to the disturbing tally of four elephant attack-related deaths in the district over a mere ten-day period.

(With inputs from agencies.)