Tensions Soar as Flying Rights Dispute Deepens Yemen Crisis
Saudi Arabia's ambassador to Yemen reported that Aidarus Al-Zubaidi, STC leader, blocked a Saudi flight to Aden, intensifying Saudi-UAE tensions. The STC closed Aden's airport, accusing Saudi Arabia of an air blockade. UAE backs STC, deepening the conflict with Saudi-supported Yemeni government.
Saudi Arabia's ambassador to Yemen revealed a fresh spike in tensions as Aidarus Al-Zubaidi, head of the Southern Transitional Council (STC), denied landing approval to a Saudi delegation's plane intending to land in Aden.
This decision to halt flights at Aden International Airport highlights the escalating strife between Gulf collaborators-turned-rivals Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. According to Ambassador Mohammed Al-Jaber, Saudi Arabia has been earnestly working with the STC to solve the issue but met resistance from Zubaidi.
The STC-controlled transport ministry countered, accusing Saudi Arabia of imposing an air blockade by mandating stringent flight checks through its territory. The UAE-backed STC's recent territorial gains in southern Yemen are perceived as a challenge to the Saudi-supported Yemeni government.
(With inputs from agencies.)