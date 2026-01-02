Left Menu

Tensions Soar as Flying Rights Dispute Deepens Yemen Crisis

Saudi Arabia's ambassador to Yemen reported that Aidarus Al-Zubaidi, STC leader, blocked a Saudi flight to Aden, intensifying Saudi-UAE tensions. The STC closed Aden's airport, accusing Saudi Arabia of an air blockade. UAE backs STC, deepening the conflict with Saudi-supported Yemeni government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-01-2026 12:39 IST | Created: 02-01-2026 12:39 IST
Saudi Arabia's ambassador to Yemen revealed a fresh spike in tensions as Aidarus Al-Zubaidi, head of the Southern Transitional Council (STC), denied landing approval to a Saudi delegation's plane intending to land in Aden.

This decision to halt flights at Aden International Airport highlights the escalating strife between Gulf collaborators-turned-rivals Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. According to Ambassador Mohammed Al-Jaber, Saudi Arabia has been earnestly working with the STC to solve the issue but met resistance from Zubaidi.

The STC-controlled transport ministry countered, accusing Saudi Arabia of imposing an air blockade by mandating stringent flight checks through its territory. The UAE-backed STC's recent territorial gains in southern Yemen are perceived as a challenge to the Saudi-supported Yemeni government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

