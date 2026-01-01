Left Menu

Aden Airport Shutdown Deepens Yemen's Internal Strife

Aden airport was closed by the transportation minister of the Southern Transitional Council in Yemen. The closure defied Saudi-backed government orders to restrict flights to the UAE, escalating tensions within the country. This highlights ongoing conflicts between Yemen's southern separatists and the central government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 01-01-2026 19:35 IST | Created: 01-01-2026 19:35 IST
Aden Airport Shutdown Deepens Yemen's Internal Strife
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Aden airport has been ordered to close by the transportation minister of the Southern Transitional Council (STC), a separatist group controlling southern Yemen, according to a Saudi source speaking to Reuters on Thursday.

The airport shutdown is in defiance of a directive from the Saudi-backed Yemeni government, which sought to impose specific flight restrictions to and from the United Arab Emirates' cities of Abu Dhabi and Dubai. These restrictions were intended to manage rising tensions within the region.

The decision to halt air traffic underscores the ongoing conflict and divisions between Yemen's southern separatists and the central government, complicating efforts for national unity and stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Om Birla Unveils Landmark Projects to Transform Bundi into Tourism and Agro-Industrial Hub

Om Birla Unveils Landmark Projects to Transform Bundi into Tourism and Agro-...

 India
2
Delhi's Record-Breaking Air Quality Improvement in 2025

Delhi's Record-Breaking Air Quality Improvement in 2025

 India
3
Midnight Chase: Motorcyclist Injures Mumbai Cop at Checkpoint

Midnight Chase: Motorcyclist Injures Mumbai Cop at Checkpoint

 India
4
Ukraine and Turkey: Bridging Peace Talks

Ukraine and Turkey: Bridging Peace Talks

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026