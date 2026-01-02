Left Menu

Less Regulation: A Path to Organised Gig Economy in India

Deepinder Goyal, founder of Eternal, advocates for reduced regulation in India's gig economy, arguing it can expand the organised workforce. He also defends the controversial 10-minute delivery model amid rising protests from gig workers' unions demanding better conditions. Despite strikes, gig work remains a substantial job creator.

New Delhi | Updated: 02-01-2026 17:39 IST
Deepinder Goyal, the founder of Eternal, has called for 'less regulation' in India's burgeoning gig economy. Goyal believes that easing restrictions will invite more people into the organised workforce, improving job opportunities across the sector.

His comments come as gig workers' unions increase their protests for better wages and working conditions. The unions have specifically highlighted the need to abolish 10-20-minute delivery mandates that could compromise worker safety.

In response to the protests, Goyal explained that the controversial 10-minute delivery services rely on the close proximity of stores, not on pressuring delivery workers to rush. These gig roles are crucial to India's job market, though reforms are called for improved worker protections.

