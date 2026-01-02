Less Regulation: A Path to Organised Gig Economy in India

Deepinder Goyal, the founder of Eternal, has called for 'less regulation' in India's burgeoning gig economy. Goyal believes that easing restrictions will invite more people into the organised workforce, improving job opportunities across the sector.

His comments come as gig workers' unions increase their protests for better wages and working conditions. The unions have specifically highlighted the need to abolish 10-20-minute delivery mandates that could compromise worker safety.

In response to the protests, Goyal explained that the controversial 10-minute delivery services rely on the close proximity of stores, not on pressuring delivery workers to rush. These gig roles are crucial to India's job market, though reforms are called for improved worker protections.

(With inputs from agencies.)