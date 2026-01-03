Air India's Flight Safety Scrutiny: Pilot Arrest Sparks Investigation

An Air India pilot faced arrest at Vancouver International Airport last week after authorities raised concerns over rule violations concerning alcohol consumption. This incident prompted Canada's transportation agency to caution the airline about potential revocation of its flight privileges.

Transport Canada clarified the arrest happened on December 23, emphasizing ongoing engagement with Air India and Indian aviation authorities to ensure adherence to safety standards. The arrest was based on a 'report of concern' about an airline crew member, with Canadian police confirming the investigation continues.

This disruption resulted in a significant delay of Air India's Vancouver to Delhi flight, initially scheduled to leave at 3 pm, but it eventually departed safely at 10:02 pm. Canadian regulatory guidelines forbid pilots from performing duties within 12 hours of alcohol consumption, and airlines face severe penalties for failing to ensure crew fitness.