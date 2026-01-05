Left Menu

Amorepacific Unveils Cutting-Edge Beauty Tech at CES 2026

At CES 2026 in Las Vegas, Amorepacific showcases its award-winning Skinsight™ technology and AI skin analysis solution, developed with Samsung Electronics. Recognized in the Beauty Tech category, the innovations include personalized skincare devices and a predictive skin-aging platform, co-developed with MIT.

Amorepacific Showcases Innovative Technologies at CES 2026. Image Credit: ANI
Amorepacific, a leader in the beauty and wellness sector, is set to make waves at CES 2026, the premier IT and consumer electronics trade show in Las Vegas. Running from January 6 to 9, the event promises a glimpse at the future of beauty technology.

One of the highlights at the Amorepacific exhibit is the unveiling of Skinsight™, a next-generation 'electronic skin' platform that has earned recognition as a CES Innovation Award Honoree in the Beauty Tech category. Skinsight™, developed in collaboration with Samsung Electronics and a research group from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), offers real-time skin-aging analysis and personalized care solutions.

Attendees can also explore Amorepacific's AI-powered skin analysis technology, featured in Samsung Electronics' 'AI Beauty Mirror.' This technology uses camera-based diagnostics to accurately assess skin conditions and recommend tailored skincare solutions. Products like makeON's ONFACE LED Mask and Skin Light Therapy 3S highlight the practical applications of these innovations. Amorepacific aims to lead the industry with holistic beauty solutions, delivering integrated experiences to customers worldwide.

