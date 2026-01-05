Protest Pressure: Iran on the Brink

Iran is experiencing widening protests fueled by its deteriorating economy, placing new pressure on the theocracy. The unrest comes as Tehran grapples with the aftermath of a 12-day conflict initiated by Israel in June, and intensified US sanctions on its nuclear ambitions.

The Iranian rial is plummeting, trading at 1.4 million to USD 1, driving the financial crisis deeper. Widespread demonstrations, spanning 220 locations in 26 provinces, protest the rising cost of living and the increasing economic despair.

Iran's geopolitical strength has waned. Internationally, US warns of severe consequences if Iran violently suppresses demonstrations. Meanwhile, Tehran's alliances, such as the 'Axis of Resistance,' are also weakening, further complicating its domestic and foreign challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)