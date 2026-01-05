Tim Hortons Expands in India with New Outlets at Navi Mumbai Airport

VMPL New Delhi [India], January 5: Tim Hortons® India, a renowned name in the coffee industry, is set to expand its footprint in Maharashtra with the launch of two new outlets at the newly inaugurated Navi Mumbai International Airport. Positioned at Terminal 1's Arrivals and Departures, these new locations illustrate the brand's ongoing expansion across busy transit centers, emphasizing its dedication to catering to travelers and urban consumers alike.

Continuing its growth strategy in metropolitan hubs and major airports across India, Tim Hortons® is fortifying its presence in key cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, and Pune. The brand's entry into Navi Mumbai International Airport with two new venues highlights its strategic emphasis on bustling transit destinations. These outlets, situated at the Arrival Forecourt and Departure Check-in area at Terminal 1, are set to serve a diverse audience, including domestic and international travelers, meet-and-greet visitors, and airport staff. Tarun Jain, CEO of Tim Hortons® India, remarked, "We're excited to welcome passengers to our new stores at Terminal 1 of Navi Mumbai International Airport, marking a significant milestone in our India journey. Our aim is to deliver the signature Tim Hortons® experience with freshly brewed coffee, handcrafted food, and warm hospitality right where our guests need it the most."

The new airport outlets aim to provide round-the-clock access to Tim Hortons®' complete range of freshly brewed coffee, signature beverages, and handcrafted food offerings. By establishing a presence across both arrivals and departures, Tim Hortons® seeks to enhance the airport experience, providing travelers with a convenient, high-quality cafe stop to pause and rejuvenate during their journey. About Tim Hortons® India: Tim Hortons® is a storied Canadian coffee house, celebrated worldwide for its freshly brewed coffee and innovative beverages. Since its foray into the Indian market, it has established a distinct identity with globally inspired, locally cherished offerings, redefining coffee culture among modern Indian consumers.