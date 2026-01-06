Novo Nordisk's Pill Debut Puts Pressure on U.S. Weight-Loss Market

Novo Nordisk, the Danish pharmaceutical giant, is set to release its highly anticipated Wegovy weight-loss pill in the United States this Monday. The drug company introduces the pill with a strategic pricing plan starting at $149 per month, aiming to capture a significant share of the competitive weight-loss market.

Priced at different tiers, including 9 mg and a long-term 25 mg dose at $299 and above, the Wegovy pill distinguishes itself by offering non-injectable options for consumers averse to needles. The new product represents Novo's effort to regain footing against U.S. competitor Eli Lilly, especially following Novo's volatile market performance last year.

Novo's strategy leans heavily on attracting cash-paying customers, diverging from traditional insurance-dependent pricing models. Major pharmacy chains like CVS and Costco, alongside telehealth services, will provide access to the medication. Meanwhile, shares of involved companies have shown positive growth as Novo ramps up for the U.S. release.

