Novo Nordisk Takes On Eli Lilly with New Wegovy Weight-Loss Pill

Danish pharmaceutical giant Novo Nordisk is set to shake up the U.S. weight-loss market with its new Wegovy pill, launching at a competitive price point. Approved by the FDA last month, this once-daily option offers significant flexibility for those seeking alternatives to injectable weight-loss solutions.

With the competitive landscape dominated by competitors like Eli Lilly, who anticipates FDA approval for its weight-loss pill by March, Novo Nordisk seeks to regain lost ground. The company is targeting cash-paying consumers as it bypasses traditional insurance pricing models, a strategic pivot for success.

Prices for the Wegovy pill range from $149 to $299 depending on the dosage. Featuring semaglutide as its active ingredient, Wegovy is aligned with Novo Nordisk's existing successful injectables, providing an appealing option amid growing demands for non-injectable treatments.

(With inputs from agencies.)