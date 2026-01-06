Left Menu

Nimbus Therapeutics Teams Up with Eli Lilly for AI-Driven Obesity Treatment

Nimbus Therapeutics has partnered with Eli Lilly in a multi-year agreement to develop AI-driven oral treatments for metabolic diseases. The deal, including potential payments of $1.3 billion, aims to create an oral obesity drug tapping into the rapidly growing weight-loss market, changing the landscape of drug development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-01-2026 21:00 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 21:00 IST
Nimbus Therapeutics announced a collaboration with Eli Lilly to create innovative AI-driven oral treatments for obesity and other metabolic diseases. This pioneering research and licensing agreement promises upfront and milestone payments totaling $1.3 billion and potential royalties as the companies focus on revolutionizing metabolic health solutions.

The pharmaceutical industry sees a surge in AI adoption for drug discovery, aligning with efforts to minimize animal testing. A notable highlight includes Nimbus's previous $6 billion AI-driven psoriasis treatment deal with Takeda, emphasizing the transformative impact of AI in drug development.

As drugmakers compete to capture the burgeoning weight-loss market, valued at over $150 billion by the 2030s, Nimbus will deploy its AI expertise in identifying promising drug candidates. At the same time, Eli Lilly will leverage its metabolic disease expertise to develop user-friendly oral medication for obesity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

