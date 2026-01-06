Left Menu

Bomb Scare Evacuates Kashi Express at Mau Junction

A bomb threat at Mau railway junction led to the evacuation of the Kashi Express on Tuesday. Police and security agencies conducted extensive searches, but no explosives were found, indicating it was likely a hoax. Authorities are working to trace the call's source.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mau | Updated: 06-01-2026 12:32 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 12:32 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A bomb scare gripped Mau railway junction, as an anonymous call claimed an explosive was planted on the Kashi Express, bound for Mumbai.

Security agencies acted swiftly, evacuating passengers and conducting thorough checks of the train, while police officers, including the SP, descended on the scene.

After intensive searches yielded no suspicious items, authorities deemed the threat a hoax and commenced an investigation to trace the call's origin.

