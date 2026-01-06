Haryana's Hydrogen-Powered Train: India's Pioneering Journey

Haryana is poised to make history with the launch of India's first hydrogen-powered train. The train will operate between the towns of Jind and Sonipat, marking a significant leap in sustainable railway technology for the region.

The project, a brainchild of Northern Railway, is nearing its final phase, backed by a reliable 11 kV power supply to the newly established hydrogen plant in Jind. The plant, with a substantial storage capacity of 3,000 kilograms, is essential for the train's operation, ensuring a stable fuel supply through the advanced electrolysis process. This process also supports green hydrogen generation.

State officials, including Haryana Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi, are actively monitoring the project's progress. Rastogi emphasized the need for regular reviews of the power supply and the importance of rapid response mechanisms. This ambitious venture follows a recent announcement by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, who confirmed that manufacturing for the hydrogen train-set has been completed, showcasing India's commitment to futuristic rail technology.

(With inputs from agencies.)