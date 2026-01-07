Assembly Fallout: Controversy Over Comments on Sikh Guru
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta accused Leader of the Opposition Atishi of making indecent comments about a Sikh guru during a Delhi Assembly session, urging the Speaker to take action. Atishi countered, claiming the BJP manipulated her words. This has sparked backlash from Sikh leaders and BJP MLAs.
In a heated session of the Delhi Assembly, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta strongly criticized Leader of the Opposition Atishi for allegedly making derogatory remarks about Sikh guru Guru Tegh Bahadur. Gupta called for action against Atishi, claiming the comments hurt the sentiments of the Sikh community.
The controversy has ignited a political firestorm, with several ministers and Sikh leaders expressing their outrage and demanding consequences for Atishi. Gupta insisted that the Speaker address the issue as per the dignity and constitutional values of the Assembly.
Responding to the allegations, Atishi denied disrespecting the guru and accused the BJP of distorting her statements. She reiterated her respect for Sikhism, highlighting her family's long-standing relationship with the faith. The clash has further intensified tensions between the political parties.
