Left Menu

Court Disposes Complaint Against Kejriwal in Public Property Defacement Case

The Rouse Avenue court dismissed a complaint against Arvind Kejriwal regarding public property defacement, citing an existing FIR and filed untrace report. Complainant Shiv Kumar Saksena's request for a clearer report copy was addressed with a digital version promised within three days. The matter is set for further review.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-01-2026 23:59 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 23:59 IST
Court Disposes Complaint Against Kejriwal in Public Property Defacement Case
The Rouse Avenue court(Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Rouse Avenue court has decided to dismiss a complaint against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, concerning a public property defacement case. The ruling comes after the court acknowledged that an FIR had already been registered and an untrace report had been filed by the police.

The development took place under the supervision of Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Neha Mittal, who noted that documentation had been logged at Dwarka South Police Station. The case is scheduled for another review as the untrace report evaluation is pending further proceedings.

Complainant Shiv Kumar Saksena, represented by a legal aid counsel, reported issues with the readability of the untrace report copies. The court ordered that a digital version be provided within three days. The investigation, involving former MLA Gulab Singh and Nitika Sharma, continues to await a final decision. Arvind Kejriwal has not yet been interrogated due to his absence from Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Immigration Crackdown Sparks Minneapolis Outrage

Controversial Immigration Crackdown Sparks Minneapolis Outrage

 Global
2
PSG Eyes Redemption in French Super Cup Classique Showdown

PSG Eyes Redemption in French Super Cup Classique Showdown

 Global
3
Venezuelan Crisis: U.S. Plans Stir Controversy

Venezuelan Crisis: U.S. Plans Stir Controversy

 Global
4
AI Chatbot Lawsuit: A Landmark Settlement

AI Chatbot Lawsuit: A Landmark Settlement

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven fintech boosts long-term bank stability but raises short-term risks

Post-pandemic surge in AI-powered mHealth reshapes healthcare delivery

Education’s AI revolution rests on telecommunications and ethics

Generative AI forces rethink of authorship, ownership and creative rights

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026