Court Disposes Complaint Against Kejriwal in Public Property Defacement Case

The Rouse Avenue court has decided to dismiss a complaint against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, concerning a public property defacement case. The ruling comes after the court acknowledged that an FIR had already been registered and an untrace report had been filed by the police.

The development took place under the supervision of Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Neha Mittal, who noted that documentation had been logged at Dwarka South Police Station. The case is scheduled for another review as the untrace report evaluation is pending further proceedings.

Complainant Shiv Kumar Saksena, represented by a legal aid counsel, reported issues with the readability of the untrace report copies. The court ordered that a digital version be provided within three days. The investigation, involving former MLA Gulab Singh and Nitika Sharma, continues to await a final decision. Arvind Kejriwal has not yet been interrogated due to his absence from Delhi.

