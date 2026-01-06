Left Menu

Breaking Ground: ASBL's Global NRI Realty Meets Highlight Hyderabad's Investment Appeal

ASBL, a leading real estate company in India, held NRI Realty Meets across several countries, showcasing Hyderabad's booming real estate market. CEO Ajitesh Korupolu personally engaged with attendees, emphasizing transparency and providing insights into the investment landscape. These events aimed to simplify and promote investment in Hyderabad's real estate sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 06-01-2026 16:20 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 16:20 IST
  • India

ASBL, a trailblazing real estate giant in India, recently orchestrated NRI Realty Meets in multiple countries including the UK, US, Germany, and beyond. The events provided potential investors with the unique opportunity to interact with ASBL's CEO, Ajitesh Korupolu, gaining firsthand insights into the thriving Indian real estate market.

The initiative underscores ASBL's commitment to transparency in an often opaque industry, as Korupolu's direct engagement allowed attendees to navigate the complexities of property investment in Hyderabad. His approach marked a departure from industry norms, offering personal guidance and demystifying the home-buying process for potential NRI investors.

Hyderabad's real estate market emerged as a focal point, with its robust infrastructure, strategic investments, and investor-friendly policies attracting global interest. Enhancing the city's appeal, Hyderabad's efficient transportation and growing sectors like IT and aerospace offer significant investment opportunities, making it a globally recognized real estate destination.

(With inputs from agencies.)

