U.S. senators from both parties announced plans to challenge President Donald Trump's ambitions to acquire Greenland from Denmark, a move that has sparked international concern. The Senate is poised to discuss legislation designed to prevent any unauthorized military action to seize the mineral-rich Arctic island.

Senators are particularly sensitive to the balance of war powers and the potential implications of unilateral executive actions. 'You will see war powers resolutions introduced on Cuba, Mexico, Colombia, Nigeria, Greenland,' declared Senator Tim Kaine, highlighting the need for congressional approval in such decisions.

While Republican Senator Rand Paul expressed openness to considering war powers resolutions, he suggested diplomacy and public relations as more effective strategies for Greenland's acquisition, emphasizing the potential economic and security benefits for Greenland if it joins the U.S.