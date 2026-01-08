Markets React as U.S-Strikes Deal on Venezuelan Oil Amid Economic Jitters
Oil prices dropped following a U.S. deal to import Venezuelan crude as stock indexes mostly fell. U.S. forces ousted Venezuela's leader, further impacting markets. Despite intervention, the Nasdaq rose, and the world economy faces volatility amid U.S.-Venezuela tensions and upcoming economic reports.
Oil prices fell on Wednesday as the U.S. reached an agreement to import up to $2 billion worth of Venezuelan crude, causing economic ripples worldwide. Major stock indexes in the U.S. ended mostly lower, with financial and defense shares experiencing notable declines.
Ahead of key economic reports, the U.S. energy secretary emphasized the importance of controlling Venezuela's oil revenue to help stabilize its economy. Meanwhile, U.S. forces captured Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro, inciting geopolitical tension.
Despite these developments, the Nasdaq managed a slight rise. Investors await critical jobs data, which could influence future rate cuts by the Federal Reserve. Meanwhile, pressures mount as Trump pushes for measures addressing Wall Street firms' real estate acquisitions.
