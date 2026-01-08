Trump Withdraws U.S. From Global Organizations: A Sovereignty Stand

In a significant move, U.S. President Donald Trump has signed a proclamation withdrawing the United States from 35 non-United Nations organizations and 31 U.N. entities. The decision, according to the White House, is to end involvement in entities that "operate contrary to U.S. national interests."

The White House has not disclosed a specific list but accuses these entities of advocating radical climate policies and global governance initiatives that clash with American values and economic objectives. This withdrawal follows a comprehensive review of international affiliations that the U.S. currently participates in.

With these withdrawals, the White House intends to reroute funding away from organizations pushing globalist agendas, focusing instead on areas that align more closely with American priorities. Trump's administration has already reduced U.S. involvement with UN agencies such as the Human Rights Council and UNESCO, along with expressing intentions to exit the World Health Organization and the Paris climate agreement.

(With inputs from agencies.)