AAP MP Advocates for Safer Conditions for Railway Track Maintainers

Aam Aadmi Party legislator Sanjay Singh has made a plea to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to curtail the daily patrolling distance for railway track maintainers to 12 kilometers. This call is coupled with a push for improved safety measures and benefits for these essential workers.

Currently, track maintainers cover 16 kilometers daily, a task Singh argues is beyond physical limits and jeopardizes safety. Highlighting their pivotal role in maintaining railway safety, Singh noted the perilous situations these workers face, from extreme weather to life-threatening environments. He cited data showing approximately 300 track maintainers die or suffer serious injuries each year.

Singh has aligned himself with the All India Railway Track Maintainer Union's list of ten demands, urging prompt action from the Union minister. He criticized the delay in publishing a report on track maintainers' career progression and urged permission for them to access promotional exams equally.

(With inputs from agencies.)