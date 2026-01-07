Goldman Sachs Leads 2025 in Epic Global Dealmaking

Goldman Sachs has once again taken the lead in global dealmaking for 2025, topping league tables and capturing significant market share in a bustling year of high-stakes mergers and political intrigue.

The investment bank advised on 38 deals worth $1.48 trillion, anchoring its No. 1 position in both M&A fee revenue and total deal value, according to LSEG data. This surge in mega deals represents the strongest activity since LSEG began recording in 1980, driven by an abundance of capital, Goldman executives noted.

Technology advancements and relaxed regulatory conditions under President Trump's administration facilitated these mega transactions, powering the industry's swift growth across railways, media, and tech sectors.

