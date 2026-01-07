Left Menu

Goldman Sachs Leads 2025 in Epic Global Dealmaking

In 2025, Goldman Sachs dominated the league tables for global dealmaking, fueled by large-scale mergers totaling $1.5 trillion. The firm led in M&A fee revenue and advised on 38 mega deals. A favorable regulatory climate under U.S. President Trump facilitated unprecedented global mergers across various sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-01-2026 00:58 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 00:58 IST
Goldman Sachs Leads 2025 in Epic Global Dealmaking
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Goldman Sachs has once again taken the lead in global dealmaking for 2025, topping league tables and capturing significant market share in a bustling year of high-stakes mergers and political intrigue.

The investment bank advised on 38 deals worth $1.48 trillion, anchoring its No. 1 position in both M&A fee revenue and total deal value, according to LSEG data. This surge in mega deals represents the strongest activity since LSEG began recording in 1980, driven by an abundance of capital, Goldman executives noted.

Technology advancements and relaxed regulatory conditions under President Trump's administration facilitated these mega transactions, powering the industry's swift growth across railways, media, and tech sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jerusalem Tragedy: Civilians Caught in Conscription Protest Chaos

Jerusalem Tragedy: Civilians Caught in Conscription Protest Chaos

 Israel
2
Historic Security Pact for Ukraine: A New Dawn of Peace

Historic Security Pact for Ukraine: A New Dawn of Peace

 Global
3
Trump's Greenland Ambitions: National Security and Strategic Interests

Trump's Greenland Ambitions: National Security and Strategic Interests

 United States
4
The Great Escape: Trump's Bold Maneuver in Venezuela

The Great Escape: Trump's Bold Maneuver in Venezuela

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How digital payments are bringing India’s unbanked into financial system

Weak authentication still threatens smart healthcare systems

One-size-fits-all climate policies fall short across G20

AI beliefs can trigger bias against humans

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026