eYantra Ventures Celebrates ₹50 Crore Milestone in Corporate Gifting

In an impressive feat, eYantra Ventures Limited, a diversified enterprise with interests in brand merchandising, technology services, and healthcare, has announced reaching a ₹50 crore milestone in its Brand Merchandising Division. The division has accomplished this target during the first nine months of FY2025-26.

This achievement underscores the division's robust capabilities in corporate gifting and branded merchandise solutions. It has seen engagements with a diverse clientele, including technology, BFSI, pharmaceuticals, manufacturing, FMCG, and services sectors, proving its broad industry reach.

The company attributes this success to the dedicated efforts of its sales, sourcing, and operations teams, coupled with strong client partnerships. A spokesperson expressed confidence in continuing their trajectory of quality delivery and long-term relationships.

(With inputs from agencies.)