Raj Thackeray's Battle Cry: Protecting Mumbai from Political Powers

In a compelling political commentary, MNS chief Raj Thackeray took a firm stand against the BJP, accusing the party of attempts to detach Mumbai from Maharashtra, thereby disempowering the 'Marathi manoos'. He cautioned that should the BJP seize control of municipal corporations, the local Marathi populace might lose significant clout.

The attack was featured in the first installment of a joint interview with Uddhav Thackeray, Shiv Sena (UBT) president, published in the Saamana. Notably, the Thackeray cousins have formed a political alliance ahead of the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections, emphasizing their united front to safeguard Marathi interests.

In addition, Raj highlighted issues like unplanned development efforts and the burgeoning drug problem in Maharashtra, which he claims are ignored under the current administration. His concerns underlined the necessity of monitoring the misuse of funds and connections between politics and the drug trade.

(With inputs from agencies.)