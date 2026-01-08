Left Menu

Raj Thackeray's Battle Cry: Protecting Mumbai from Political Powers

Raj Thackeray, MNS chief, criticizes BJP for allegedly seeking to separate Mumbai from Maharashtra and weakening the 'Marathi manoos'. In a joint interview with Uddhav Thackeray, they emphasize the importance of municipal control and address issues like development without planning and rising drug abuse in the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 08-01-2026 09:33 IST | Created: 08-01-2026 09:33 IST
Raj Thackeray's Battle Cry: Protecting Mumbai from Political Powers
Raj Thackeray
  • Country:
  • India

In a compelling political commentary, MNS chief Raj Thackeray took a firm stand against the BJP, accusing the party of attempts to detach Mumbai from Maharashtra, thereby disempowering the 'Marathi manoos'. He cautioned that should the BJP seize control of municipal corporations, the local Marathi populace might lose significant clout.

The attack was featured in the first installment of a joint interview with Uddhav Thackeray, Shiv Sena (UBT) president, published in the Saamana. Notably, the Thackeray cousins have formed a political alliance ahead of the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections, emphasizing their united front to safeguard Marathi interests.

In addition, Raj highlighted issues like unplanned development efforts and the burgeoning drug problem in Maharashtra, which he claims are ignored under the current administration. His concerns underlined the necessity of monitoring the misuse of funds and connections between politics and the drug trade.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
2 killed in shooting in Mormon church parking lot in Salt Lake City

2 killed in shooting in Mormon church parking lot in Salt Lake City

 Global
2
NRAI suspends national coach after minor accuses him of sexual harassment

NRAI suspends national coach after minor accuses him of sexual harassment

 India
3
Shree Khatuji Appliances’ Move to a Public Limited Structure Reflects Larger Shifts in India’s Appliance Manufacturing

Shree Khatuji Appliances’ Move to a Public Limited Structure Reflects Larger...

 India
4
Parijat Industries (India) Limited Introduces a New Patented Insecticide for Brown Plant Hoppers Management in Paddy

Parijat Industries (India) Limited Introduces a New Patented Insecticide for...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Artificial Intelligence Literacy in Nursing Education for Ethical and Clinical Practice

Transforming Wastewater Treatment with AI for Sustainability and Circular Economy Goals

From Information to Acceptance: How Social Research Improves Mpox Response in Europe

Beyond Diamonds: How Structural Bottlenecks Are Holding Back Botswana’s Economic Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026