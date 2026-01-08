Raj Thackeray's Battle Cry: Protecting Mumbai from Political Powers
Raj Thackeray, MNS chief, criticizes BJP for allegedly seeking to separate Mumbai from Maharashtra and weakening the 'Marathi manoos'. In a joint interview with Uddhav Thackeray, they emphasize the importance of municipal control and address issues like development without planning and rising drug abuse in the state.
- Country:
- India
In a compelling political commentary, MNS chief Raj Thackeray took a firm stand against the BJP, accusing the party of attempts to detach Mumbai from Maharashtra, thereby disempowering the 'Marathi manoos'. He cautioned that should the BJP seize control of municipal corporations, the local Marathi populace might lose significant clout.
The attack was featured in the first installment of a joint interview with Uddhav Thackeray, Shiv Sena (UBT) president, published in the Saamana. Notably, the Thackeray cousins have formed a political alliance ahead of the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections, emphasizing their united front to safeguard Marathi interests.
In addition, Raj highlighted issues like unplanned development efforts and the burgeoning drug problem in Maharashtra, which he claims are ignored under the current administration. His concerns underlined the necessity of monitoring the misuse of funds and connections between politics and the drug trade.
(With inputs from agencies.)
