Tragedy Strikes: High-Speed Car Crash Claims Four College Students

Four college students lost their lives and one was injured in a high-speed car crash near Mirzaguda. The accident, happening between 1 and 1:30 am, was caused by the driver losing control at excessive speed. The car split into two upon impact with a roadside tree.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 08-01-2026 09:35 IST | Created: 08-01-2026 09:35 IST
In a tragic incident near Mirzaguda, four college students were killed and another was injured in a high-speed car crash early Thursday morning, according to police reports.

The accident occurred between 1 am and 1:30 am, within the jurisdiction of the Mokila Police Station. Preliminary investigations indicate that the vehicle was traveling at an excessive speed.

An official stated that the car, carrying five students aged between 18 and 21, lost control and hit a roadside tree. The severe crash caused the car to split into two. Fortunately, a girl student survived and is presently receiving medical treatment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

