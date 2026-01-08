Tragedy Strikes: High-Speed Car Crash Claims Four College Students

In a tragic incident near Mirzaguda, four college students were killed and another was injured in a high-speed car crash early Thursday morning, according to police reports.

The accident occurred between 1 am and 1:30 am, within the jurisdiction of the Mokila Police Station. Preliminary investigations indicate that the vehicle was traveling at an excessive speed.

An official stated that the car, carrying five students aged between 18 and 21, lost control and hit a roadside tree. The severe crash caused the car to split into two. Fortunately, a girl student survived and is presently receiving medical treatment.

