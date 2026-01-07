Left Menu

Ai+ Unveils NovaWatch: Revolutionizing Wearables with Style and Smart Features

Ai+ has introduced the NovaWatch, a smartwatch series launching in Q1 2026, blending safety, health, and style. The lineup includes innovative models like Active, Wearbuds, and the Rotatecam 4G, all designed for diverse user needs. Full specs and pricing will be detailed ahead of the launch.

Ai+ Smartphone introduces NovaWatch. Image Credit: ANI
In a significant development in wearable technology, Ai+ has unveiled the NovaWatch, poised to hit the market in the first quarter of 2026. This smartwatch lineup marks a bold expansion of the brand's connected devices, seamlessly fusing practical functionality with cutting-edge style. Ai+ aims to cater to diverse user requirements, from safety to personal fashion.

The lineup, featuring models like Active, Wearbuds, Kids Geo Fencing Watch, and the pioneering Rotating Camera LTE Watch, is tailored for various use cases. These innovative smart devices address everyday health tracking, secure family connectivity, and style-expressive personal utility, underscoring Ai+'s versatility in appealing to all age groups and lifestyles. Madhav Sheth, Ai+ CEO, remarked that the emphasis was on wearables that integrate naturally into everyday life, combining fashion-forward design with essential functionality.

Active users can expect reliable health tracking and sleek design, Wearbuds offer the unprecedented combination of a smartwatch with built-in Bluetooth earphones, and the Kids Geo Fencing Watch guarantees family safety without smartphone complications. The rotating camera feature in Rotatecam 4G adds a dynamic social and creative flair to smartwatches. The full technical details, availability, and pricing will be revealed closer to the launch. Ai+ continues to assert its position as a forward-thinking technology company, revolutionizing the seamless integration of smart devices into daily life.

