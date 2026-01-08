India has upheld civilisational values through authentic historical evidence: Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said that anyone who wishes to understand democracy must learn from India, asserting that the country has upheld its democratic consciousness, unity and civilisational values for thousands of years through authentic historical evidence.

According to a press statement, releasing the book ''Early North India and Its Coinage'', published by the Hinduja Foundation, Adityanath said the work presents documented facts that decisively counter long-standing western narratives which, he claimed, sought to distort India's history and democratic traditions.

''India has always preserved its Sanatan culture and history through evidence. Coins bear testimony to India's unity, democratic heritage and advanced political and economic systems,'' the chief minister said, describing the book as a significant scholarly contribution.

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks at the G20 Summit, Adityanath said India is not only the world's largest democracy but also the ''Mother of Democracy''. He cited Vaishali as one of the earliest republics in the world, reflecting India's deep-rooted democratic tradition.

The book was released at the chief minister's residence, where he also viewed a rare collection of ancient and historical coins preserved by the Hinduja Foundation.

The chief minister said the Partition of 1947 was the result of colonial conspiracy, while ancient descriptions of Bharatvarsha point to India's historical unity.

Highlighting archaeological evidence, Adityanath said coins found in regions such as Ayodhya, Mathura, Kaushambi, Kashi and Panchal and made of copper, silver and alloys offer irrefutable proof of ancient India's political, economic, geographical and trade systems. He added that India also developed scientific systems of weights and measures, many of which are still in use.

Describing the Mauryan period as India's golden age, the chief minister said the country once accounted for nearly 46 per cent of the global economy, a share that declined sharply due to foreign exploitation. Under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, he said, India has now emerged as the world's fourth-largest economy.

The book's author, Prof Devendra Handa, said certain coins preserved in the British Museum provide historical evidence that figures such as Savitri and Satyavan were rooted in real events.

Ashok Hinduja, chairman of the Hinduja Group, said the book was a step towards presenting India's ancient culture to the world through scientific research and evidence.

Tourism and Culture Minister Jaiveer Singh, P P Hinduja, Prof Handa and senior members of the Hinduja Group were also present at the event.

