KLA Corporation Unveils Major R&D Hub in Chennai

On Wednesday, KLA Corporation, a prominent name in semiconductor process control and enabling technologies, inaugurated its Rs 300 crore Research and Development (R&D) and Innovation Hub in DLF Downtown, Tharamani, Chennai. The new facility represents one of KLA's largest infrastructure investments in India, as per a statement from Guidance Tamil Nadu on X.

This expansive center covers 311,000 square feet and is set to host 1,300 employees, marking a substantial expansion for KLA India since its inception in 2004. Over the years, the India unit has developed into a leading center of excellence in artificial intelligence (AI) and engineering. The state-of-the-art hub is expected to be instrumental in shaping KLA's advanced computing and AI initiatives, featuring comprehensive engineering services that include R&D, software development, and algorithm design. Additionally, the facility will have specialized AI and data science units along with essential corporate and technical functions.

The inauguration was attended by several notable figures, including Amitesh Kumar Sinha, Additional Secretary of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) and CEO of the India Semiconductor Mission, Darez Ahamed, MD and CEO of Guidance Tamil Nadu, and Arun Roy, Industry Secretary for the Government of Tamil Nadu. Senior KLA executives were also present to celebrate the operational start of the new facility, which reflects broader efforts to reinforce India's semiconductor value chain. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)