High Court Reviews E-Rickshaw Regulations Amid Safety Concerns

The Delhi High Court has called upon the city government and traffic police to provide insights regarding their regulation of e-rickshaws, following a public interest litigation that highlights rising safety concerns. The court is responding to the tragic incident involving Manish Parashar's daughter, who died in an e-rickshaw accident.

A bench led by Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya, alongside Justice Tejas Karia, is examining the case that portrays e-rickshaws as a growing hazard, largely due to unregulated operations. The petition underscores alarming statistics, with 108 accidents resulting in 26 fatalities and numerous injuries this year alone.

The litigation advocates for stringent enforcement of e-rickshaw guidelines, including mandatory registration, fitness certification, and stricter safety measures. The court encourages authorities to act decisively to mitigate risks associated with these unregulated vehicles.

