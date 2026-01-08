Two murder convicts who escaped from Jharkhand court arrested within hours

The two convicts who had escaped from Pakur District Court premises in Jharkhand were arrested from their homes by the police within a few hours, an officer said on Thursday.

The two, who were on bail and came to the court for the hearing, escaped after being pronounced guilty by the Additional District and Sessions Judge-I, before being taken by police on Wednesday.

Pakur Superintendent of Police Nidhi Dwivedi told reporters that Naren Mahli and Shivdhan Mahli were caught from their homes at Maheshpur in the Pakur district late on Wednesday night.

The Pakur SP said that immediately after the escape of the two convicts, a case had been registered at the Town Police Station.

''The police took swift action and formed a team to arrest the two. Intelligence and technical evidence were used during the operation and they were caught from their homes,'' the officer said.

The convicts were accused of murdering a man over a land dispute in 2019.

On Wednesday, the court pronounced all four accused guilty, and two of them managed to escape.

