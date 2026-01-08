Left Menu

Two murder convicts who escaped from Jharkhand court arrested within hours

PTI | Pakur | Updated: 08-01-2026 19:58 IST | Created: 08-01-2026 19:58 IST
Two murder convicts who escaped from Jharkhand court arrested within hours
  • Country:
  • India

The two convicts who had escaped from Pakur District Court premises in Jharkhand were arrested from their homes by the police within a few hours, an officer said on Thursday.

The two, who were on bail and came to the court for the hearing, escaped after being pronounced guilty by the Additional District and Sessions Judge-I, before being taken by police on Wednesday.

Pakur Superintendent of Police Nidhi Dwivedi told reporters that Naren Mahli and Shivdhan Mahli were caught from their homes at Maheshpur in the Pakur district late on Wednesday night.

The Pakur SP said that immediately after the escape of the two convicts, a case had been registered at the Town Police Station.

''The police took swift action and formed a team to arrest the two. Intelligence and technical evidence were used during the operation and they were caught from their homes,'' the officer said.

The convicts were accused of murdering a man over a land dispute in 2019.

On Wednesday, the court pronounced all four accused guilty, and two of them managed to escape.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Vaishnaw to confer 70th Ati Vishisht Rail Seva Puraskar on 100 rail officials on Friday

Vaishnaw to confer 70th Ati Vishisht Rail Seva Puraskar on 100 rail official...

 India
2
Punjab: AAP govt to launch war against gangsters on lines of Yudh Nashian Virudh

Punjab: AAP govt to launch war against gangsters on lines of Yudh Nashian Vi...

 India
3
Father dies, son loses eyesight after illicit liquor consumption in dry Bihar's Samastipur

Father dies, son loses eyesight after illicit liquor consumption in dry Biha...

 India
4
Lucknow Police direct schools to appoint traffic officers, manage congestion

Lucknow Police direct schools to appoint traffic officers, manage congestion

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FinTech growing faster than users’ financial understanding

Why conversational AI is becoming lifeline in mental health emergencies

How collaborative AI can shield self-driving cars from cyberattacks

Cognitive load and AI: How automation is rewriting the role of teachers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026