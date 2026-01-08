Justice Manoj Kumar Gupta appointed chief justice of Uttarakhand HC

Justice Manoj Kumar Gupta was appointed as the chief justice of the Uttarakhand High Court on Thursday.

At present, he is a judge of the Allahabad High Court.

He will assume charge after the incumbent, Justice Guhanathan Narendar, demits office on Friday upon attaining the age of 62.

Justice Gupta's name was recommended for elevation by the Supreme Court Collegium last month. He was appointed as a judge of the Allahabad High Court on April 12, 2013, and is due to retire on October 8, 2026.

