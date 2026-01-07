Left Menu

Reviving Air Links: Biman Bangladesh Reconnects Dhaka and Karachi

Biman Bangladesh Airlines is set to resume direct flights between Dhaka and Karachi, restoring connectivity after over a decade. Flights will operate twice weekly, rekindling ties between Bangladesh and Pakistan. The relaunch follows formal approval from Pakistani authorities after prolonged discussions and heightened diplomatic relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 07-01-2026 17:06 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 17:06 IST
  • Bangladesh

Biman Bangladesh Airlines is preparing to bring back direct flights between Dhaka and Karachi for the first time in more than ten years, restoring a vital air link between Bangladesh and Pakistan. Officials announced that the new service will commence on January 29, with flights scheduled for Thursdays and Saturdays.

This move comes as relations between the two countries have improved, particularly after the political change in Bangladesh in 2024. After diplomatic and trade ties became strained, Dhaka and Islamabad are now focusing on reconstruction of these links.

Flight timings are set with departures from Dhaka at 8:00 pm and arrivals in Karachi at 11:00 pm, with the return flight leaving Karachi at 12:00 midnight. Biman has received approval from the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority and aims to negotiate clearance with Indian authorities for overflight permissions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

