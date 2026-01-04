Botswana Invites Russian Investment Amidst New Diplomatic Ties

Botswana is preparing to open an embassy in Moscow, extending an invitation to Russian investors to engage in the country's rare earth and diamond sectors. This strategic move was reported by Russia's TASS state news agency on Sunday, quoting Botswana's foreign minister.

Amid a backdrop of Russia's heightened geopolitical interests in Africa, Botswana's Phenyo Butale emphasized the nation's appeal due to its political and economic stability, strongly advocating for Russian investment. Diamonds are pivotal to Botswana's economy, providing a third of national revenues and three-quarters of foreign exchange.

This follows the 2021 resolution of a commercial dispute between Russia's Norilsk Nickel and Botswana's government involving a transaction with BCL Group.

(With inputs from agencies.)