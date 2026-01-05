Left Menu

China and Ireland Strengthen Diplomatic Ties

China plans to enhance strategic communication and practical cooperation with Ireland for mutually beneficial outcomes, according to a meeting between President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Micheal Martin. Recognizing China's global role, Martin emphasized open trade and peacekeeping during his historic visit to Beijing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 05-01-2026 09:13 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 09:13 IST
China and Ireland Strengthen Diplomatic Ties
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

Chinese President Xi Jinping expressed his intent to bolster strategic communication and practical cooperation with Ireland in a meeting with Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin. The discussions aimed at achieving mutually beneficial outcomes, although specifics were not outlined by Xi during his opening remarks at the Great Hall of the People.

Emphasizing mutual respect and win-win outcomes, Xi highlighted these as crucial experiences for the long-term, stable development of China-Ireland relations. This meeting marks a significant step as it is the first time in 14 years that an Irish Taoiseach has visited Beijing.

Prime Minister Martin recognized China's 'indispensable role' on the global stage, appreciating its efforts in peacekeeping. He underscored Ireland's commitment to open trade while visiting China, signaling a strengthening of bilateral ties between the two nations.

TRENDING

1
Novak Djokovic Steps Back from PTPA Amid Governance Concerns

Novak Djokovic Steps Back from PTPA Amid Governance Concerns

 Global
2
China and Ireland Strengthen Diplomatic Ties

China and Ireland Strengthen Diplomatic Ties

 China
3
Uttar Pradesh Strengthens Cybercrime Prevention: CM Yogi Adityanath Warns Against 'Digital Arrest' Scams

Uttar Pradesh Strengthens Cybercrime Prevention: CM Yogi Adityanath Warns Ag...

 India
4
Militant Crackdown in Manipur: Arrests and Arms Seizure Unveiled

Militant Crackdown in Manipur: Arrests and Arms Seizure Unveiled

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

More Money, Mixed Results: Rethinking Education and Healthcare Spending in Croatia

Building Economic Resilience in Botswana Through Climate Adaptation and Energy Reform

From Policy to Practice: Mongolia’s Efforts to Build Inclusive Education for All Children

Farming with Trees: How Agroforestry Builds Climate Resilience across Asia and the Pacific

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026