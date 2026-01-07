Family Arrested in Massive Heist at Footwear Firm

A family trio has been apprehended in connection with a significant robbery at a footwear company, local authorities disclosed on Wednesday. The group allegedly purloined Rs 23 lakh in cash, but investigations revealed a recovery of Rs 97 lakh.

Police officials have unveiled that the accused include two brothers and their father. The theft case was registered at the MM Gate Police Station following a complaint by Harmira Footwear Company.

Investigators disclosed that the brothers, Akash and Neeraj, both had ties to the firm, with Neeraj recently resigning and Akash still employed. They allegedly entered and robbed the company premises on Monday night. The trio claimed the funds were stolen to clear debts.

(With inputs from agencies.)