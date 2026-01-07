Family Arrested in Massive Heist at Footwear Firm
A man and his two sons were arrested for allegedly stealing Rs 23 lakh from a footwear firm. Despite the company's report, police recovered Rs 97 lakh from the accused. The siblings, former employees of the company, claimed the theft was to repay debts.
A family trio has been apprehended in connection with a significant robbery at a footwear company, local authorities disclosed on Wednesday. The group allegedly purloined Rs 23 lakh in cash, but investigations revealed a recovery of Rs 97 lakh.
Police officials have unveiled that the accused include two brothers and their father. The theft case was registered at the MM Gate Police Station following a complaint by Harmira Footwear Company.
Investigators disclosed that the brothers, Akash and Neeraj, both had ties to the firm, with Neeraj recently resigning and Akash still employed. They allegedly entered and robbed the company premises on Monday night. The trio claimed the funds were stolen to clear debts.
