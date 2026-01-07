India's Economic Surge: Aiming for 7.4% Growth in 2025-26

India is on track for economic growth of 7.4% in 2025-26, driven by robust performance in the services and manufacturing sectors, a slight increase from the previous year's 6.5%. The nation remains the fastest-growing major economy globally, according to new government data.

The Gross Value Added (GVA) in manufacturing is set to grow by 7%, and the services sector is projected to increase by 9.1%. Agriculture growth, however, is expected to slow to 3.1%. The nominal GDP is projected at Rs 357.14 lakh crore, accounting for an 8% growth, driven by anticipated economic reforms and stimuli.

Economists attribute this resilience to accommodative fiscal policies and robust consumer demand, despite international uncertainties. Economic reforms, such as income tax relief and GST reductions, have bolstered private consumption and investment, keeping the economy on a positive trajectory.