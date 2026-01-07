Left Menu

India's Economic Surge: Aiming for 7.4% Growth in 2025-26

India is projected to grow at 7.4% in 2025-26, led by strong services and manufacturing performances, maintaining its status as the world's fastest-growing major economy. Despite global challenges, growth drivers include policy reforms, tax reliefs, and robust consumer demand, with key indicators demonstrating resilience and optimism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-01-2026 18:53 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 18:53 IST
  • Country:
  • India

India is on track for economic growth of 7.4% in 2025-26, driven by robust performance in the services and manufacturing sectors, a slight increase from the previous year's 6.5%. The nation remains the fastest-growing major economy globally, according to new government data.

The Gross Value Added (GVA) in manufacturing is set to grow by 7%, and the services sector is projected to increase by 9.1%. Agriculture growth, however, is expected to slow to 3.1%. The nominal GDP is projected at Rs 357.14 lakh crore, accounting for an 8% growth, driven by anticipated economic reforms and stimuli.

Economists attribute this resilience to accommodative fiscal policies and robust consumer demand, despite international uncertainties. Economic reforms, such as income tax relief and GST reductions, have bolstered private consumption and investment, keeping the economy on a positive trajectory.

