Court Demands Accountability: Railways Under Scrutiny After Tragic Stampede

The Delhi High Court criticized Indian Railways for not filing an affidavit related to the 2025 stampede at New Delhi station, which resulted in 18 deaths. The court emphasized the urgency of improving crowd management and gave the railways four weeks to submit their detailed measures addressing overcrowding issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-01-2026 18:53 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 18:53 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court expressed strong dissatisfaction with the Indian Railways for its negligence in filing a crucial affidavit concerning last year's tragic stampede at New Delhi railway station. The incident, which resulted in 18 fatalities, occurred amid overcrowded conditions as passengers headed to the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj.

Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia questioned the railways' delay and the lack of urgency in addressing the matter, noting that the affidavit was due by March 2025. The bench stressed the court's demand for accountability, reminding the railways not to take the judicial request for granted.

Despite reassurances from railway counsel outlining measures like creating holding areas, the court emphasized the need for a comprehensive plan and set a four-week deadline to present detailed steps. The solicitor general had declared the matter non-adversarial, aiming for concrete actions to prevent such tragedies.

