Minnesota crime bureau says FBI, DOJ exit cooperation on probe of ICE agent who fatally shot woman

Reuters | Updated: 08-01-2026 22:14 IST | Created: 08-01-2026 22:14 IST
The Minnesota Bureau of ‌Criminal Apprehension said on Thursday that the ⁠FBI and the Justice Department have withdrawn cooperation in the ​investigation of an immigration agent ‍who fatally shot a 37-year-old woman.

"Without complete access ⁠to ‌the ⁠evidence, witnesses and information collected, we ‍cannot meet the investigative standards that ​Minnesota law and the ⁠public demands," the BCA said in ⁠a statement.

"As a result, the BCA has ⁠reluctantly withdrawn from the investigation."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

