Minnesota crime bureau says FBI, DOJ exit cooperation on probe of ICE agent who fatally shot woman
Reuters | Updated: 08-01-2026 22:14 IST | Created: 08-01-2026 22:14 IST
The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said on Thursday that the FBI and the Justice Department have withdrawn cooperation in the investigation of an immigration agent who fatally shot a 37-year-old woman.
"Without complete access to the evidence, witnesses and information collected, we cannot meet the investigative standards that Minnesota law and the public demands," the BCA said in a statement.
"As a result, the BCA has reluctantly withdrawn from the investigation."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- The Minnesota Bureau of â€ŒCriminal Apprehension