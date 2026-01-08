Minnesota crime bureau says FBI, DOJ exit cooperation on probe of ICE agent who fatally shot woman

The Minnesota Bureau of ‌Criminal Apprehension said on Thursday that the ⁠FBI and the Justice Department have withdrawn cooperation in the ​investigation of an immigration agent ‍who fatally shot a 37-year-old woman.

"Without complete access ⁠to ‌the ⁠evidence, witnesses and information collected, we ‍cannot meet the investigative standards that ​Minnesota law and the ⁠public demands," the BCA said in ⁠a statement.

"As a result, the BCA has ⁠reluctantly withdrawn from the investigation."

