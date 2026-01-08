India must take steps to protect Hindus in Bangladesh: Rajasthan speaker

Rajasthan Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani on Thursday expressed concern over the situation in Bangladesh, alleging suppression of democratic processes and atrocities against the minority Hindus in the neighbouring country.

He stressed that India should not remain ''a mute spectator'' and the Indian government should immediately take appropriate steps to safeguard the Hindu community in Bangladesh.

Devnani was in Kota to deliver a lecture on 'Human Rights and Democracy in Bangladesh' organised at Vardhaman Mahaveer Open University (VMOU). Speaking to the media on the sidelines of the event, he said India had played a crucial role in the creation of Bangladesh, but the situation in the neighbouring country had ''deteriorated badly'' in recent times.

''India played an important role in the birth of Bangladesh. Under these circumstances, India should not remain silent. The Indian government should immediately take appropriate steps, and human rights organisations must also raise their voice,'' Devnani said.

The speaker said he was surprised that several international human rights organisations and even the US was silent on the issue. ''It is unfortunate that people who speak loudly on democracy and human rights are quiet when serious violations are taking place, he said.

Devnani said over the past year, extremist elements had suppressed democratic processes in Bangladesh. ''Minority Hindus are being persecuted. Their homes are being set on fire and they are being attacked. As a neighbouring country that played a role in Bangladesh's creation, India should not remain silent and Indian government should immediately take appropriate steps,'' he said.

Devnani also criticised what he said was ''selective outrage'' within India. ''Even in India, there are several people who issue big statements on minor incidents. They are silent on this issue,'' he said.

On the ongoing SIR exercise in various states, Devnani said only Indian citizens should be in the voter lists and should have a right to cast vote. ''But several people from other countries are settled here and have enrolled their names in the voting list.'' Such people are being being removed by the election commission, he said.

