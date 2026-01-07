Biman Bangladesh Airlines Reconnects Dhaka and Karachi After a Decade

Biman Bangladesh Airlines has announced the resumption of non-stop flights between Dhaka and Karachi after more than a decade, marking a milestone in improving air travel between Bangladesh and Pakistan.

The direct flights will begin on January 29, operating twice weekly, providing a convenient alternative to current transit routes via Dubai or Doha. These flights are part of broader efforts to revitalize diplomatic and trade relations between the two countries.

The re-launch comes after Pakistan's Civil Aviation Authority granted formal approval and the use of designated air corridors, with Biman citing opportunities for more efficient travel and enhanced business and tourism links.

(With inputs from agencies.)