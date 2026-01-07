Biman Bangladesh Airlines Reconnects Dhaka and Karachi After a Decade
Biman Bangladesh Airlines will recommence direct flights between Dhaka and Karachi from January 29, reinstating a route that last operated over a decade ago. The service will run twice a week, potentially reducing travel time significantly and strengthening diplomatic and economic ties between Bangladesh and Pakistan.
- Country:
- Bangladesh
Biman Bangladesh Airlines has announced the resumption of non-stop flights between Dhaka and Karachi after more than a decade, marking a milestone in improving air travel between Bangladesh and Pakistan.
The direct flights will begin on January 29, operating twice weekly, providing a convenient alternative to current transit routes via Dubai or Doha. These flights are part of broader efforts to revitalize diplomatic and trade relations between the two countries.
The re-launch comes after Pakistan's Civil Aviation Authority granted formal approval and the use of designated air corridors, with Biman citing opportunities for more efficient travel and enhanced business and tourism links.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Biman
- Bangladesh
- Karachi
- direct flights
- Dhaka
- Pakistan
- air travel
- diplomacy
- tourism
- business
ALSO READ
China and Pakistan Pledge to Intensify Cooperation in Security Amid Terror Threats
Biman Bangladesh Airlines Reconnects Dhaka and Karachi After a Decade
Bangladesh Eyes Potential Purchase of JF-17 Thunder Jets from Pakistan
Bangladesh Eyes JF-17 Thunder: Strengthening Ties with Pakistan
Shaheen Afridi's Recovery Hopes Boost Pakistan's T20 World Cup Dreams