Europe's Winter Wonderland: Snow Brings Joy and Chaos

A heavy snowfall across northwest Europe brought both joy and disruption. Travellers faced significant delays, with many stranded overnight at airports, while others reveled in picturesque snowy landscapes in cities like Paris. Transport networks were heavily affected, causing cancellations and delays across airlines and trains.

Heavy snowfall in northwest Europe brought both delight and chaos, stranding travelers and transforming cities into winter wonderlands. In Amsterdam, about a thousand people spent the night at Schiphol Airport amid widespread flight cancellations.

Meanwhile, Parisians and tourists took to the snow-covered streets, skiing and sledding in the city's iconic Montmartre neighborhood and the Champs de Mars gardens beneath the Eiffel Tower.

Transport disruptions were significant, with hundreds of flights canceled and winter weather affecting trains and buses across the continent. Authorities implemented various measures to cope with the adverse conditions.

