Farmers drove about a hundred tractors into Paris on Thursday morning to protest the European Unions intention to move forward with a free trade deal with five South American nations, the French Interior Ministry said.

PTI | Paris | Updated: 08-01-2026 15:13 IST | Created: 08-01-2026 15:13 IST
French farmers force their way through Paris with tractors to protest free trade deal
Farmers drove about a hundred tractors into Paris on Thursday morning to protest the European Union's intention to move forward with a free trade deal with five South American nations, the French Interior Ministry said. French farmers for years have denounced the trade deal with the Mercosur nations of Brazil, Argentina, Bolivia, Paraguay and Uruguay, arguing that the deal would hurt French farmers' livelihoods. Thursday's protest was staged by the Rural Coordination union to put further pressure on France's government, which has opposed the deal.

Jose Perez, President of the Rural Coordination in the Lot-et-Garonne region in southwestern France, said, "The goal today is to come to Paris to express our demands closer to those who have the power." "It's a strong symbol," he told The Associated Press. The Interior Ministry said about 20 tractors were in the Paris city centre, some at the Arc de Triomphe monument and others in the Eiffel Tower neighbourhood, despite a ban issued by authorities. Convoys of tractors "bypassed and forced their way," the ministry said. But most of the tractors were blocked further from the centre at key traffic arteries that mark Paris' limit.

Farmers' concerns about the Mercosur trade deal are combining with anger about government sanitary measures against the spread of a bovine disease, Perez stressed.

The EU this week renewed internal negotiations over a free trade agreement with five South American nations, amid speculation that a deal could be signed in Paraguay on January 12. The deal's supporters, led by Germany, may be able to pass over the objections of France and Poland.

Fierce opposition from France derailed the deal last month. French Agriculture Minister Annie Genevard reaffirmed France's opposition to the Mercosur deal on Wednesday, saying it threatens the production of beef, chicken, sugar, ethanol and honey, among other sectors.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

